India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Active infections at 15,859

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,270 new COVID-19 infections taking the active caseload of the country to 15,859 as per the data by the Union Health Ministry. India reportedly saw the lowest one-day spike in almost two years. The active caseload now constitutes 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases.

In the same span, as many as 1,567 patients were recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,24,83,829. With the new numbers, the recovery rate now stands at 98.75 per cent. Since Sunday, 31 deaths were reported owing to COVID-19. A total of 4,32,389 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, India has so far conducted over 78.73 crore (78,73,55,354) cumulative COVID tests.

As per the reports in the media, around 4.2 lakh vaccine doses were given yesterday, of which 96,881 doses were given to children in the 12-14 age group. The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 183.26 crore as per the data on the health ministry.

On March 27, the Union health minister wrote, “Our 50% of youngsters between 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now. Young India's invaluable contribution on the vaccination front has added solid momentum to the nation's collective fight against #COVID19.”

To note, the countrywide vaccination drive had started in January last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The second phase of the COVID vaccination drive began on March 1 for people above 60 years, while the vaccination drive for all aged more than 45 years was launched on April 1, 2021.

