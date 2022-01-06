India records highest single day jump in COVID-19 cases after it reaches 90,928; Report

Amidst the Omicron scare in India and the rising number of COVID-19 cases, India saw the biggest single-day jump on Thursday in the number of cases. Omicron cases saw a jump of 495 cases in a single day, which took the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630 according to the Union health ministry data. Talking about the total number of covid cases, it jumped to 90,928 in a single day. It is reportedly the highest in over 200 days, which pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286.

According to reports in Press Trust Of India, of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121. Amidst this chaos, the Union Government has been accelerating the pace of vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

