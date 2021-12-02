India records two cases of Omicron variant from Karnataka, informs Health Ministry

The deadly Omicron variant, first highlighted by South Africa, has entered India. The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that two cases of the omicron variant were recorded, both from Karnataka. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry while speaking to the press, made the announcement.

"Two cases of Omicron Variant reported in the country so far. Both cases from Karnataka: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry," ANI's tweet read.

Two cases of #Omicron Variant reported in the country so far. Both cases from Karnataka: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NlJOwcqGDf — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

The two patients who have been tested Covid-19 positive with the Omicron variant are two men aged 66 and 46, reported ANI. "There is no need to panic about the Omicron detection but awareness is absolutely essential. Follow Coivd-appropriate behaviour, avoid gatherings," Lav Agarwal said.

The Omicron variant has caused a massive scare in various parts of the world including South Africa, US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, UK and several other countries.

The World Health Organisation also stated that Omicron poses a "very high risk" that could have "severe consequences". India has ramped up safety measures and also put restrictions in place following the nature of the Covid-19 variant. Scheduled commercial international flights were all set to restart on 15 December in the country. However, the government has scrapped this plan and put it on hold.

It stated that a new date will be announced in due course. For domestic flights, too, a negative RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for fliers. Testing has also been ramped up in major cities.

