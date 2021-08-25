India registers 37,593 new COVID infections in last 24 hours, over 24K cases reported in Kerala

India recorded 37,593 new COVID-19 cases and 648 fatalities due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases now stands at 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases. The death toll has reached 4,35,758.

The top five states which have reported maximum cases are Kerala with 24,296 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 4,355 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,585 cases, Karnataka with 1,259 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,248 cases. The rising COVID cases from Kerala have become a concern as the state alone is responsible for 64.63 per cent of the new cases. Meanwhile, the maximum casualties due to the deadly virus were reported in Maharashtra (288), followed by Kerala with (173) daily deaths.

The government continues to spread awareness regarding the importance of getting vaccinated. States are rushing to administer their citizens as soon as possible to mitigate the spread of the virus. On the vaccination front, India has inoculated a total of 61,90,930 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 59,55,04,593. Meanwhile, the total recoveries registered so far have reached 3,17,54,281 out of which over 34,000 were recovered in the previous 24 hours. Testing is also being done on a large scale, a total of 17,92,755 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.