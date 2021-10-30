India’s COVID 19 vaccination coverage crosses 105 crore mark

On October 29, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter handle to announce that India has completed 105 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. “105 Crore Vaccines of Victory! Congratulations to the people as India's #COVID19 vaccination drive achieves new accolades,” tweeted Health Minister.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare informed. India's active caseload now stands at 1,61,334. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. In the last 24 hours, country also registered 13,198 new recoveries, hence taking the recovery rate to 98.19 per cent

The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 till October 28 is 60,58,85,769 including 12,84,552 samples tested on Wednesday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. From May 1, the government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated.