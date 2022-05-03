India’s first case of Omicron XE variant confirmed by INSACOG, say officials

According to the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), India’s first case of the Omicron XE variant has been confirmed. Earlier, both Maharashtra and Gujarat reported about the XE variant. However, it was stated that the sample from Maharashtra was not of the new sub-variant. The INSACOG bulletin has not yet identified which state has the XE variant case. As of now, the experts state that there is no evidence to prove that a Coronavirus infection from the XE sub-variant is different from those caused by the other Omicron sub-lineages.

As per Indian Express, a Government official said, "Less than a handful of recombinant variants have been detected in the country so far. All of them are from geographically disparate regions. No cluster formation has been seen." The report states that the XE variant of Omicron is said to be 10 percent more transmissible than the BA.2 strain of Omicron. An official confirmation of where the XE sample was attained has not yet been declared.

The INSACOG bulletin reports that the "Omicron (BA.2) is the dominant variant in India till date." The bulletin also revealed two sub-lineages of the BA sub-variant- BA2.10 and BA2.12. These variants were first reported in Delhi two weeks ago. The new Coronavirus variant XE is a mutant hybrid of two versions of Omicron BA 1 and BA 2, which was first tracked in the United Kingdom in January.

Meanwhile, a bulletin released by the Union Government on Tuesday stated that India has reported 2,568 new cases of Coronavirus and 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

