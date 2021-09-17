India sets vaccination record by administering over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses on PM Modi's birthday

India breaks the record as the country administered over two crore vaccine doses against the COVID-19 disease on Friday. This accomplishment comes on a day the government decided to boost the inoculation drive to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

According to the data available on the government-run CoWIN portal, as many as 2,11,28,784 doses of the vaccine were administered so far. With the new data, the total number of vaccines inoculated across the country stands at 78.68 crore. To note, it also helped the country cross the one-crore mark in the daily vaccination figures for the fourth time in a month. The health ministry took to the Twitter handle and said India marched ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19 with two crore doses administered on Friday and counting. With this, India also crossed the total number of vaccines administered across Europe so far.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted and applauded the citizens. "On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Manushkh Mandaviya later celebrated the feat with health workers at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and shared a glimpse of it on his Twitter handle.