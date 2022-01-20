India surpasses 160 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark: Union Health Minister

Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, informed that India’s vaccination mark crossed the 160 crore mark. Out of the total figure, over 73 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered so far has reached 1,59,67,55,879, as per the data provided on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website. As per the data, over 61,75,049 precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have also been administered.

Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandivya took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “The world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross the 160 crore mark! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, India's daily COVID graph saw a rise as the country reported 3.17 lakh fresh infections taking the total tally to 3.82 crore. As per the reports, India is currently the second worst-hit country after the US.

As per the data, children aged between 15-18 years have received over 3,84,93,979 vaccine doses so far. The vaccination of this age group began on January 3. The country launched the largest vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, last year. The authorities started administering the “precaution dose”, a third jab of the vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

