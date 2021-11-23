India vs New Zealand Test Series: Suryakumar Yadav replaces injured KL Rahul

India's in-form opener KL Rahul recently sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Keeping in mind his injury, KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand. As per the statement by BCCI, the cricket will undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

Amidst all this, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement. “Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand,” tweeted BCCI.

For the unversed, the first Test between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start on 25th November 2021 and Suryakumar has been added to the Indian squad.

Meanwhile, as the BCCI’s team issued the release today, according to a report in a news agency, Rahul had in fact already returned home to Bengaluru from Kolkata. Whereas, Surya reportedly joined the team from Kolkata to Kanpur.

“Rahul didn’t even come to Kanpur. He had gone back straight to Bengaluru. His case is two-fold,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India’s Test squad includes: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

