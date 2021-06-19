India vs New Zealand WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & co. pay respect to Milkha Singh with a black band

The armband was noticed by the commentators when the openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took charge of the crease to face the New Zealand fast bowlers. Details.

The nation woke up to the unfortunate demise of sporting legend, Milkha Singh. The Flying Sikh died at the age of 91 due to post-Covid complications. In the World Test Championship Final, the Indian Cricket Team led by Virat Kohli, paid respect to Milkha Singh with a black armband. The armband was noticed by the commentators when the openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took charge of the crease to face the fast bowlers of New Zealand.

The commentator expressed grief for the family and described Milkha Singh as a sporting legend who inspired millions of people in India. It was around Mid-Night on Friday that the Singh family gave out a statement to convey the news about Milkha Singh’s death. “It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021. He fought hard but God has his ways and it's perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother, Nirmal Ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days,” read a statement by Milkha Family.

Before the start of the much-awaited Final, Virat Kohli had paid respect to Milkha Singh on his social media account. “A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten,” the Indian Captain tweeted.

Talking about the much hyped India vs New Zealand face off in this Test Match, it’s NZ captain, Kane Williamson who won the toss and elected to field first. The Indian batsmen have shown positive intent in the start of the game as they stand strong without losing a single wicket for the first 12 overs. With overcast conditions, the ball is swinging both ways.

