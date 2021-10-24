India Vs Pak T20 World Cup: Babar Azam & co defeat Virat Kohli’s squad in the nailbiter

An India vs Pakistan contest generates a lot of hype as there are several ardent cricket fans in both countries. India and Pakistan’s last game opposite each other was played in 2019 in the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup. Speaking about the team prior to the game, Babar Azam mentioned that Pakistan’s main strength is batting. I think this time our main strength is batting. The way our batters have been performing over the last couple of months, I am very hopeful that we will produce some good results due to our batting and also do better in the field," said Babar in a press conference on Saturday (October 23), as reported by the ICC.

Babar further added by saying, “We have forgotten what we have done in the past and we are trying to focus on the future. We will try to do better on the field in this match and we will try to produce better results”. He further added by saying, “We are very excited to play the World Cup, very excited for this event. The mood in the camp is very confident, we are all very excited.” Team India scored 151 in 20 overs at a loss of 7 wickets. Pakistan won by scoring 152 without losing a wicket. Pakistan won the game in 17.5 overs.

Babar further spoke about being excited as the game is very ‘crucial’. “Everybody is excited, and as you know, that the first game is always very crucial, and we will try to produce some good performances in the first game and try to carry forward those performances. We are very confident about the event and the matches coming up," said Babar.

