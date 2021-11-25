India vs Pakistan 2021 WC encounter breaks record, becomes ‘most viewed T20I match’; Reports

Cricket fans had an amazing time watching the nail-biting coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Interestingly, the biggest ever cricket tournament to be staged in the UAE and Oman broke viewership records in several regions according to the latest report. Not only this, but the tournament the India-Pakistan clash also garnered a record consumption of 15.9 billion minutes in India on the Star India Network.

And history has been created yet again. It has become the most viewed T20I match in history, exceeding the previous high of the India-West Indies semi-final match from the 2016 edition of the ICC event held in India, as per a report in the news agency, ANI.

Despite India’s early exit from the series, the overall TV consumption in the country reportedly reached 112 billion minutes. High consumption was recorded on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar in India, adding significantly to the overall television viewership in the market. Apart from this, ICC’s social media channels also saw a rush, accounting for a 28 per cent hike since the 2019 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"We are pleased with these outstanding global viewership numbers, that demonstrate the power of T20I cricket to attract a huge audience across the globe on linear and digital platforms. It reinforces our belief that there is a significant opportunity and appetite to grow the game in our strategic growth markets including the USA, so more fans can enjoy it, more kids are inspired by it, and sponsors and broadcasters want to be a part of it,” ANI quoted ICC CEO Geoff Allardice.

