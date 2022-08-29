India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: PM Narendra Modi congratulates team India for beating Pakistan

Arch rival on the cricket ground, India and Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2022 journey in Dubai on August 28 in which the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Babar Azam’s side by 5 wickets. This is the first time, India faced Pakistan post its 10-wicket thrashing to Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup. Pakistani cricketers scored 147 runs in 19.5 overs. In return, Indian cricketers finished off the match in just 19.4 overs. The credit of the win goes to Hardik Pandya who batted and bowled India to memorable victory in a treat of an India-Pakistan match. Hardik Pandya was the standout bowler and batter for India, first taking figures of 3/25 and then scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. He won the match with a six off the fourth ball of the last over.

PM Modi congratulates team India

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's cricket team on their win against Pakistan by 5 wickets in a nail-biter in Dubai as they started their Asia Cup campaign on a triumphant note. Congratulating the team, PM tweeted, "#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today's #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory."

Have a look at PM Modi’s tweet:

For the unversed, the team of Indian side included Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. To note, Virat Kohli played his 100th T20I today. He became the first Indian to play a century of matches in all formats of the sport at the international level.

While, the team Pakistan included Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.