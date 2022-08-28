India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's squad defeats Babar Azam and co by 5 wickets

Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Babar Azam's Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. The event was held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on August 28. India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in its campaign opener. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against the arch-rivals Pakistan. The whole country is immersed in happiness as India registered its win against Pakistan.

Team India scored 148 runs in 19.4 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma scored 12 runs in 18 balls while Virat Kohli, who was the highlight of the match, scored 35 runs in 34 balls in a nail-biting match. Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 runs in 29 balls followed by Hardik Pandya who scored 33 runs in 17 balls. To note, Pakistan batted first and was all out in 19.5 overs as the team scored a total of 147 runs. Captain Babar Azam scored 10 runs while Mohammad Rizwan scored the highest from the Pakistan side i.e., 43 runs in 42 balls followed by Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 28 runs in 22 balls.

For unversed, the team of Indian side included Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. To note, Virat Kohli played his 100th T20I today. He became the first Indian to play a century of matches in all formats of the sport at the international level.

While, the team Pakistan included Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Earlier, India clashed with Pakistan in a T20I was the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they were thoroughly defeated with Pakistan registering a 10-wicket victory. That was the first time Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup clash.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2022: Kartik Aaryan is all excited for India vs Pakistan match; Shares VIDEO with his pet Katori