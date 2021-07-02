India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan and co start training sessions after the mandatory quarantine period

India will play it's first game against Sri Lanka on July 13. Details

On July 1, the Indian cricket team ended its mandatory quarantine period in Sri Lanka and the official handle of BCCI shared this news with a picture of the cricketers together in the hotel swimming pool. “The joy of getting out of quarantine. All smiles,” read the tweet. Just a day later, the Indian team got back on the field for their first practice session of the series. The BCCI shared the pictures of Indian captain, Shikhar Dhawan with the Coach, Rahul Dravid.

The players were quarantined for three days and are now gearing up for the first limited overs encounter of July 13. India has picked a second-string squad for the series as the test team is currently in the UK, following the world test championship finale, and gearing up for the upcoming series against England. The squad includes six uncapped players; however, it’s said to be an important series for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, who are looking to secure their position in the Indian T-20 camp for the upcoming world cup.

In this series, India plays three ODI’s and three T-20 matches. The ODI’s will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 whereas the T-20 matches will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. This is India’s last series before the World Cup in October. While it was originally supposed to take place in India, it’s now been relocated to the UAE due to the Covid-19 scare. Meanwhile, the primary Indian team gears up to take on England in the 5 match Test series from August 4.

