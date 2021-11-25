Indian all rounder Shreyas Gopal ties the knot with long time girlfriend Nikitha; Shares wedding PICS

A piece of good news is coming for Indian all-rounder Shreyas Gopal’s fans. On November 24, the cricketer tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Nikitha in presence of their close friends and family. Shreyas took to his Instagram account to share the pictures from his ceremony. The bride and the groom looked regal on their wedding day. Shreyas donned an off-white sherwani and the same colour turban to complete his look. While the groom looked handsome as ever, it was the bride Nikitha who grabbed all the eyeballs. The bride looked mesmerizing in a beautiful off white saree which she carried with a heavy work dupatta. Nikitha accessorised her bridal outfit with stunning gold jewelry. The bride and groom together were glowing on their special day. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Shreyas wrote, “24.11.2021” along with a heart emoticon.



For the unversed, after dating for over two years, the duo had gotten engaged earlier this year. Shreyas Gopal recently represented Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Whereas, Nikitha is reportedly a brand and marketing manager.

Take a look at their wedding pictures:

Shreyas Gopal was last spotted in action at the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the league was suspended midway due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country and a lockdown in various states. The Indian all-rounder has marked his place in cricket. According to the reports, he has scored over 2600 runs and taken 191 wickets in over 64 first class matches.

