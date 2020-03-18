Indian Army reports first case of coronavirus as 34 year old soldier tests positive; total now stands at 147

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The soldier, who is currently stationed in Leh, is the first case to be reported from the Indian Army. The total number of cases in India now stands at 147.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has not spared anyone. From Hollywood personalities to sportspersons, the deadly virus has made its inroads to India which has seen a significant rise in the number of cases in the last two weeks. The virus has also struck the Indian Army as a 34-year-old soldier tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The report revealed that the soldier contracted the virus after he spent time with his father who had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and tested positive for COVID-19. The soldier is a resident of Chuhot village in Leh and was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16. He had met his father before resuming duty on March 2. The soldier's brother, too, has tested positive, sources told the news wire agency. All those who have come in contact with the soldier have also been quarantined but the exact numbers have not yet been revealed.

The total number of cases in India now stands at 147 after 10 fresh cases were reported across the country. On Tuesday, India witnessed its third death due to coronavirus from Mumbai. A 60-year-old man from Mumbai's Ghatkopar area passed away. His wife and son, who have also tested positive, were not allowed to attend his last rites. The family had a history of travel to Dubai where the man runs a business.

