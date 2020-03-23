Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka blessed with baby boy; name him Rio Raina

Suresh Raina wrote in his tweet that he and his wife have welcomed their son and Gracia's younger brother, Rio.

The Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka Raina welcomed their second 2019child, a baby boy on Monday. The Indian cricketer who is also a part of the Chennai Super Kings team shared the happy news on his official Twitter account. Suresh Raina wrote in his tweet that he and his wife have welcomed their son and Gracia's younger brother, Rio. Suresh Raina also stated in his tweet that may his newborn baby boy flow beyond boundaries and bring peace and prosperity to everybody's life. The Chennai Super Kings player also added that the 'beginning of all this- hope, wonder, and possibilities along with a better world around us.

Suresh Raina also shared the picture of wife Priyanka and himself with the newborn baby boy Rio. The Indian cricketer had reportedly undergone surgery and is said to be recovering from it. Another Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter account to congratulate the couple on the arrival of their bundle of joy. The well-known Indian cricket player Suresh Raina got married to Priyanka in the year 2015. The stunning couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in the year 2016. The couple named their daughter Gracia Raina.

Check out the tweet by Suresh Raina:

The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life. pic.twitter.com/SLR9FPutdx — Suresh Raina(ImRaina) March 23, 2020

Interestingly, Suresh Raina is known as Chinna Thala in Tamil Nadu, and now, the CSK team also congratulated the player and his wife on a welcoming Kutti Thala into their family. As per new reports, Suresh Raina hasn't played for the Indian team since July 2018. Suresh Raina last played 2019's IPL.

