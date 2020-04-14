Indian IAS officer G Srijana resumes work amidst Coronavirus pandemic along with her 1 month old baby

IAS officer G Srijana cuts down her maternity leave and resumes work amidst the Coronavirus outbreak along with her 1-month-old baby.

Many healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and police personnel are working tirelessly day in and out in the battle against Coronavirus. One such brave lady is G. Srijana, an IAS officer and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GVMC), who cut down her maternity leave and resumed work amidst the Coronavirus pandemic in order to serve the nation in the time of crisis, carrying her 1-month-old baby along with her on duty.

Srijana is a 2013 batch IAS Officer. Recently, she welcomed her baby boy and now, about three weeks after her delivery, she has once again taken charge of her duties and resumed work at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation office. The iron-willed lady put her responsibilities before herself in order to help in smooth functioning of the administration. As the Coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, government and civic officials have an important role to play in the maintenance of rules and protocols in the country.

An extraordinary feather of @IASassociation. 2013 batch IAS Mrs @GummallaSrijana Commissioner @GVMC_OFFICIAL refused to take 06 months maternal leave and joined back her office with one month old baby in lap. Truly inspiring to all #CoronaWarriors #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/mzbPsUyTco — Chiguru Prashanth Kumar (@prashantchiguru) April 11, 2020

Recognising the gravity of the situation, G. Srijana decided to resume work despite being eligible for maternity leave. The dedicated IAS officer believes that it as her duty as an important official which is why she decided to take charge once again and got her 1-month-old son accompanying her at her workplace. When asked about how will she be able to take care of her newborn along with her duties, Srijana stated that she had enough support from her lawyer-husband and her mother which helps her feel more responsible towards her duties.

