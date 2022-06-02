Indian pacer Deepak Chahar gets married to fiancée Jaya Bhardwaj; Shares first PICS from the wedding

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand ceremony at a hotel in Agra on Wednesday, June 1. Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj's wedding took place at Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra and was attended by his cousin Rahul Chahar among other friends and family members. The cricketer shared the first pic of the beautiful wedding on social media with a sweet caption.

In the post shared by newlywed Deepak Chahar, the couple is seen beaming with happiness as they exchanged garlands. Indian team cricketer wrote in the captions, “When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life . Everyone pls give your blessings to us.”

See the post here-

It was expected that CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be attending the Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj wedding but the former India captain was in Tamil Nadu attending an event celebrating the silver jubilee of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) in which he participated as the chief guest.

The reception of Deepak Chahar will be hosted at Delhi’s ITC Maurya Hotel. Top stars from CSK as well as Team India including Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expected to attend the ceremony.

JP Palace Hotel in Agra was the wedding destination and was lit up for the ceremony. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, as per reports.

The theme of the wedding ceremony was named ‘The Royal Grandeur’. The menu for the wedding ceremony was another centre of attraction, which had both traditional Indian cuisine to continental dishes.

