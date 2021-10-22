Indian Railways takes inspiration from Squid Game to spread awareness about COVID 19

The viral Korean drama Squid Game has taken over the internet. It has become one of the most-watched shows on the digital platform till now. Well, hopping on the trend, Indian Railways has shared a post on its Twitter regarding COVID 19. Through the post, it tried to spread awareness among the people about the Coronavirus and how to keep themselves protected. In some places, it is reported that the cases are on the rise.

Sharing the post on Twitter, Railways wrote, “Three Rules to defeat COVID19. Get yourself vaccinated, Always wear mask in public places, Frequently use sanitizer.” In the post, we can see the famous doll who is standing in the middle showing to maintain two hands distance from one another. As soon as the post surfaced on the handle, it amassed thousands of likes in no time. Netizens upon seeing the clip went gaga over it. One user said, “kya baat hai @RailMinIndia. keeping urself updated with latest technologies as well as latest memes.”

Another wrote, “It's looking good that you follow the trend.” Taking of Squid Game, the show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung. It is helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Three Rules to defeat COVID19:



Get yourself vaccinated

Always wear mask in public places

Frequently use sanitizer#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/PGo236rZ5n — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 20, 2021

Recently, Mumbai Police also shared a post making an apt reference of the game for citizens to follow traffic lights on the road. They highlighted the importance of traffic rules in a quirky caption that read, “You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights.”

