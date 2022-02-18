Indian records a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases with 25,920 new infections

The COVID-19 cases have been on a continuous decline ever since a couple of weeks now. The number of people testing positive for Omicron had reached its peak around January start and every state had imposed several restrictions to curb the cases. Well, now there is a piece of good news for everyone. India on Friday, February 18, recorded a slight decline in new cases with 25,920 fresh COVID infections, 66,254 recoveries, and 492 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Talking about the active COVID-19 cases, India’s cases stands at 2,92,092 with 2.07 per cent positivity rate. A total of 174.64 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far and the country’s death toll stands at 5,10,558. The global coronavirus caseload has topped 419.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.86 million and vaccinations to over 10.30 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the latest reports have suggested cases of a possible hybrid variant of Delta and Omicron strains called the ‘Deltacron’. It is believed that this new variant possesses the characteristics of both Delta and Omicron. So far the UKHSA has not issued an official statement about how contagious Deltacron is or how severe its symptoms can be.

The Delta variant was responsible for the deadly second wave of Covid and Omicron was responsible for the third wave. However, since the number of cases has been going down on a daily basis, some experts believe that Deltacron will be less lethal than previous variants.

