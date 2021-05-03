Indian restaurant in Norway extends helping hand amid COVID 19; Donates their day’s earnings for oxygen needs

The National Capital is badly affected in terms of oxygen shortage. Amid this situation, an Indian restaurant, which is based in Norway, has donated their one-day earnings to help people.

The second wave of Coronavirus has badly affected people’s life. Many of us have lost our dear ones. And to add to the woes, the country is also facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders. However, even in this gloomy situation, some communities and people are coming out and offering help. Even our celebrities are also doing everything and helping their fans. In this difficult situation, when we say we all are together, we mean it. The entire world is coming out to help India.

An Indian restaurant in Norway has come forward to help India fight the virus and save lives. The 'New Delhi' restaurant, popular for its cuisines, has donated it's one day's earning to help people meet the oxygen need. The news went viral in no time. On Twitter, it was reported that the restaurant is closed in lockdown but their takeaway sales amount to 54,000 Norwegian Krones or approximately Rs 4,82,000/-. They donated this entire amount to provide oxygen to the needy in Delhi through the not-for-profit organization Khalsa Aid. The shortage of oxygen cylinders is everywhere. New Delhi is one of the most badly affected states in India.

This heartwarming gesture is winning hearts on the internet as many people have praised the restaurant for this help. These are tough and testing times for all of us and amid this, such help comes as a boon for everyone. People are also coming out and helping each other in one way or the other.

Also Read: COVID 19 vaccines for people between 18-45 won’t be available in Mumbai from May 1; Here’s why

Share your comment ×