Indian team coaches Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun & R Sridhar test COVID positive; To miss Manchester Test

The RT-PCR test results for India head coach Ravi Shastri and two of his close contacts, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have returned positive for COVID. The three as well as the other close contact, team physio Nitin Patel whose results came negative, will remain in isolation for a period of 10 days. They will miss the rest of the tour.

According to a BCCI source, team India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest RT-PCR test. Apart from Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have also reportedly tested positive. They will continue to be in isolation for 10 days in London. Apart from them, the others close contact, team physio Nitin Patel whose results came negative will remain in isolation for a period of 10 days. They will miss the rest of the tour.

“After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation,” a BCCI source informed PTI. The source also added that the trio, who tested positive, will not be heading to Manchester.

Reportedly, Shastri developed symptoms on Saturday after which he underwent lateral flow tests, which returned a positive result. After his results, all the team members underwent RT PCR tests as a precautionary measure. The entire team underwent another round of lateral flow tests before the final day’s play on Monday and fortunately, the results were negative.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Manchester on Tuesday for the fifth and final Test starting on September 10. All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.