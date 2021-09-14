India's cumulative COVID 19 vaccination coverage exceeds 75 crore mark

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 75.22 crores, according to Union Health Ministry. A total of 78,66,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 54 lakh (54,72,356) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

According to a report in ANI, out of the total, 1,03,64,718 health care workers have received the first dose and 86,13,207 doses have been administered as the second dose to them. As many as 1,83,38,867 frontline workers were administered the first dose and 1,41,07,030 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to them.

"30,32,52,342 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,54,19,375 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years," the ministry said. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, a total of 37,127 patients have been recovered taking the total tally of recovered patients to 3,24,84,159. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.58 per cent.

State governments are working tirelessly to vaccinate people. Speaking of which, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, congratulated people for coming forward to the vaccination. “Under PM Modi's leadership, India has presented a model to the world on COVID management. Today, India became successful in vaccinating 75 crore people. 9 crore people have been vaccinated in UP. I congratulate all those people who took vaccines.”

25,404 new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is presently at 3,62,207. India conducted 14,30,891 COVID tests in the last 24 hours and a total of 54,44,44,967 tests have been held so far.