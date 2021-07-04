India's daily COVID 19 cases continue to decline, fall below 50,000; More than 35 crore vaccinated

While the third Covid-19 wave looms over, states like Maharashtra and Kerala are still seeing a jump or steady number of cases daily.

India's road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will probably take years but in some hopeful news, the country's cases continue to fall. According to latest reports, India's coronavirus cases dipped and fell below 50,000 for several days in a row, as 43,071 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India now stands at 3,05,45,433. According to the Union Health Ministry, active Covid-19 cases also dropped in India by 10,183 and it now stands at 4,85,350.

While the third wave looms over, states like Maharashtra and Kerala are still seeing a jump or steady number of cases daily. Several reports on Saturday, citing a scientific report, revealed that the third wave may peak in India during September-October. As for vaccinations, India crossed the mark of 35 crore.

This means, across the country, more than 35 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered. Another big worry for India at the moment is the Delta Plus variant that is reportedly expected to more virulent than any other variant. India passed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

Over the weekend, the most number of vaccine doses were administered in Maharashtra. According to News 18, around 7 lakh people were vaccinated in a span of 24 hours. "We surpassed our previous best performance… as of 7 PM we had administered 7,85,311 doses, the highest-ever figure for the state," said health secretary Pradeep Vyas. Adding that vaccination was underway at many centres and the final figure can cross eight lakh.

