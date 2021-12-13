India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years, HERE's the answer that bagged her the title

After 21 years, Miss India has been crowned Miss Universe and well, the girl who won it is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. The young woman from Chandigarh has managed to put an end to the wait of 21 years of over 1.3 Billion people as she was crowned Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel on Monday morning. The first runner up was Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and the second runner up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane. The answer that won Harnaaz Miss Universe 2021 title is certainly an inspiring one.

In the final round of questioning when Harnaaz made it to the top 3 with Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay, all three were asked the same question. The question was, "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?" To this, Harnaaz said that one of the pressures women face today is not believing in themselves and that they should understand that their uniqueness makes them beautiful.

Miss India Harnaaz said, "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today." As soon as she was crowned Miss Universe, wishes from across the world began pouring in for her. Priyanka Chopra also tweeted and wished Harnaaz on winning the title.

Well, this inspiring answer certainly managed to have clicked with the audience and the judges' panel. After this, the winners of Miss Universe were announced and Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The gorgeous Harnaaz is the third Indian to have been crowned Miss Universe after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen.

