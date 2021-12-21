India's Omicron cases rise to 200, Maharashtra and Delhi record highest number

The new Covid 19 variant Omicron that has wreaked havoic in countries like UK, New Zealand and Australia, is also spreading in India. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that Omicron cases in India had reached the 200 mark. Of these 200, 77 patients have already recovered, the ministry revealed.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Maharashtra and Delhi with both recording 54 cases each. They are followed by Telangana (20 cases), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14). Other states Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have recorded 1 or two cases each.

Currently, there are now 79,097 active cases in the country, the lowest in 574 days, reported NDTV. Adding that the total number of Covid cases reported in India now stands at 3.48 crore.

India has a total of 200 cases of #OmicronVariant so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zq7AJ0Oqqj — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

On Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that over 50 per cent of India’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said, “Today all states and UTs have adequate quantities of vaccines, 17 crore doses are available with them. Our manufacturing capacity has increased. Today India has the capacity to manufacture 31 crore doses of vaccine every month. In the next 2 months, it will further rise to 45 crore doses per month.”

