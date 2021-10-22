India's vaccine programme science driven, ensured there was no VIP culture: PM Modi on 1 billion milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday morning on the occasion of India's milestone completion of 1 billion vaccine doses. A proud and beaming Modi, praised India's healthcare staff and applauded Indians who took this important step in beating the Covid-19 pandemic. As per reports, after 1 billion doses, India's fully vaccinated population now stands at 30 per cent.

In his televised message , Modi praising India's milestone feat said, "100 crore vaccine jabs is just not a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country, this is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets."

Congratulating Indians, Modi said, "This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat."

Not just that, PM Modi acknowledged concerns that experts had about vaccinating the second most populated country in the world. "It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here. We should be proud of the fact that India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based. It's based on scientific methods, entirely."

Modi added that the government also ensured that there was no VIP culture treatment at vaccination booths and a systematic process was in place. "We ensured that "VIP culture" does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally. India's vaccine campaign is a living example of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas" the prime minister said.

India's vaccination continues to make strides as people across age groups are yet to get their second dose. The vaccination for children between 2 to 18 years of age is yet to begin, but the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Covid-19 has granted emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children.

