India's Virag Madhumalati and his troupe break China's non stop Karaoke singing marathon record

India's Virag Madhumalati and his singing troupe has broken Chinas non-stop Karaoke singing marathon record.

While the Chinese record stood at 792 hours and two minutes, India will now enter the Guinness World Records book with a new timing of 1000 hours in non-stop karaoke singing marathon.

Virag and his team achieved the record at Little World Mall, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The marathon was held from November 15 to December 18, in order to promote social projects including "National Integration", "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao", "Stop Global warming", "Campus With Helmet", "Save Water, Save Trees" and "Organ Donation".

The grand finale will be held on December 22 in the presence of a team from the Guinness World Records book.

Over 800 singers from Delhi, Kerala, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and other states have sung over 9000 songs so far in this marathon, which has proved to be a feast for music lovers.

Virag Madhumalati has four world records to his credit, which he has dedicated to national integration and eye donation awareness.

Credits :IANS

