Indigo crew member gets emotional talking about how people are spreading rumours that she has coronavirus

In a Twitter video, an Indigo Airlines crew member emotionally spoke about how people within her locality are spreading rumours that she has coronavirus. Check out the video below.

Coronavirus is keeping everyone on self-isolation mode as PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown period. While it's natural for people to go a bit haywire, given the fact that we are confined to our restricted homes, some still take it to a whole another level. An Indigo Airlines crew member recently recalled her experience due to the coronavirus scare and how many people within her locality are spreading rumours that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

But, that's not all! Given how she stays with her mother in the same house, the latter is also being harassed and refused groceries because they say that her daughter has got coronavirus. "Can't believe how people are treating our airline crew. This @IndiGo6E crew is nearly broken from being discriminated & taunted. When she is gone for her flight, her mother is even refused groceries in her society. Police is also not helping. @amitshah #coronavirus #india," Twitter user Tarun Shukla wrote as he shared the heartbreaking video as the crew member pleads about how she is taking all the right precautions to not be infected.

Check out the Indigo Airlines crew member's video recounting how she is being harassed below:

This is truly heartbreaking to watch!

After the tweets went viral, Kolkata police got in touch with the crew member and she feels much safer now. Even though, prior to the police's involvement, many goons threatened her!

Even Air India had to put out a statement as the situation got very bad for their crew members. "However it is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations and neighbours have started ostracizing the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty. These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries, thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew." their statement on Twitter read.

"We would like to appeal to all concerned, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that our crew is treated with the courtesy, respect and freedom that every citizen of this country deserves especially in light of the fact of their having undertaken flight duties to affected countries to bring back India citizens."

