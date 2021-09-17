Indore girl lands in trouble for dancing at traffic signal; MP Home Minister directs officials to take action

Social media is a place where anything can go viral in no time. While the social media has a vast reach across the world, we often come across several videos that grab our attention. In fact, the social media influencers often take different routes to grab attention. However, at times, this can land them in serious trouble and this is exactly what happened with a young influencer from Indore after a video of her went viral on social media wherein she was seen shaking a leg at a busy traffic signal.

This happened of late after the influencer named Shreya Kalra grooved to Doja Cat’s Woman at a zebra crossing at Rasoma Square. In the video, the lady was seen hitting the zebra crossing soon after the traffic signal turned red and broke into a dance. While the cars had stopped at the red light, Shreya’s act left many amused and confused. While she has been facing a lot of flak for her video, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has ordered authorities to take action against Shreya under the Motor Vehicles Acts to prevent any such incidents to take place in future. He stated, “I have directed officials to take action as per the rules on the model for doing flash mobs at traffic signals. The spirit of flash mobs maybe something but the method is wrong.”

Meanwhile, Shreya clarified that no traffic rules were broken. Sharing the video, Shreya wrote, “Please do not break the rules – red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I’m dancing and wear your masks guys”.

