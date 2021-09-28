Indra Nooyi lauds Big B’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda: I saw her as an extraordinary business person

The new-gen star kid Navya Naveli Nanda, in the past has shown interest in joining her family business. Unlike other star-kids Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Navya doesn’t aspire to be an actor. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter has already begun working towards finding a footing in the business sector. Amidst this, Navya was also mentored by business maverick Indra Nooyi.

Now, in a recent interaction with Mojo Story, Indra couldn’t stop herself from gushing over Navya Naveli Nanda’s hard-working business spirit. According to Indra, initially she has no clue who Navya was, however her group’s proposition about running a women-centric health company was a ‘terrific’ one. She stated, “I've got to tell you, when I agreed to mentor these four girls who were running Aara Health, their proposition was a terrific proposition. And it's a proposition that suited the Indian zeitgeist… I just loved what the four were doing; dedicated, hard-working.”

During the same interaction, Nooyi lauded Navya and her group’s progress saying, “What I loved is after every meeting, writing action items, following up, coming back to me about the progress they've made. I had no idea who Navya Nanda was when I was mentoring her. I just saw her as this extraordinary businessperson, but very young. And I'm thinking to myself, ‘I wish I had her maturity when I was her age’. I didn't.”

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of the veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about her education, Navya has pursued her degree in digital technology and UX Design from Fordham University last year. Although the star-kid has no interest in the acting fraternity, she sure knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence.

