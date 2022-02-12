Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away at 83; PM Modi, President Kovind & others offer condolences

Padma Bhushan awardee and veteran industrialist, Rahul Bajaj breathed his last on February 12. The former chairman of Bajaj Group was 83. He passed away at a private hospital in Pune at 2.30 pm.

"It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," a statement from Bajaj Group read, according to a report in Indian Express. Several leaders and politicians have offered condolences.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Bajaj will be cremated with full state honours, while adding the country lost a nationalist industrialist with his passing away. "The last rites on him will be performed in full state honors," the CM said in his message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and said, “Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

President Ram Nath Kovind said, "Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.”

“My heartfelt tribute to Rahul Bajaj, a renowned entrepreneur, social worker and former chairman of the Bajaj (Group). I have had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan recipient Rahul ji for many years,” Gadkari wrote in Hindi.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi set to reach Mumbai's Shivaji Park by 6 PM for last rites