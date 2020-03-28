Infosys terminates employee over post urging people to spread Coronavirus, detained by City Crime branch

The statement from Infosys read, "The social media post by the employee is against Infosys' code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee."

An Infosys employee in Bengaluru was arrested by City Crime Branch (CCB) over a rather inappropriate post he made on social media. The Coronavirus outbreak has taken the lives of many, across the world, while other lakhs of thousands of people continue to suffer because of it. An employee of the company took to social media to share a post that said, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus."

This, in turn, lead to Infosys facing a lot of backlash and following that, he has been arrested for the post. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of CCB, Bengaluru went on to say that the person has been detained and a case has been registered against him. A statement from the company on Twitter, ready, "Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity. The social media post by the employee is against Infosys' code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing. Infosys has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee."

Turns out, Infosys has had its own set of issues concerning the virus given that an employee was suspected to infected earlier this month and they had to vacate one of the buildings. The COVID 19 has lead to a nationwide lockdown until April 14 given the seriousness of the pandemic.

