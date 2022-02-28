International flights to remain suspended till further notice: DGCA

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice mentioning that international flights will remain suspended till further notice. The order came amid the time when COVID-19 cases have seen a huge drop in the country. Many states have reopened schools, colleges and also lifted all the curbs. The reason behind this move has not been clear till now. To note, this ban is not extended to all-cargo international flights or special flights approved by the DGCA. Currently, Air India flights are traveling to Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian citizens.

The circular issued by the DGCA states, “The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders. This ban is not imposed on any all-cargo international flights and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. Also, the flights under the bubble arrangement will not be affected by this ban.” The Civil Aviation Ministry had issued a notification on January 19 and suspended all international passenger flights till February 28.

International flights to and from India were suspended since March 23, 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit the country. In November 2021, the DGCA had announced that scheduled international flights will resume from December 15, 2021, but the third wave of the pandemic the decision to resume international flights was taken back.

India has air transport bubbles with 40 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the US.

