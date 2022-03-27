International flights to resume after two years; Here are the new guidelines

Regular international flights operations are all set to resume after two years on March 27 (Sunday). Ahead of it, on Saturday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) revised the COVID-19 guidelines for international air travel and shared the information through a tweet. The AAI scrapped the rule of leaving three seats vacant in flights and added that the crew members will not be mandated to wear a complete personal protection kit (PPE).

AAI took to the Twitter handle and announced, “In consideration of the decreasing cases of the #Covid19 virus & successful vaccination drive @MoCA_GoI has decided to resume the International Scheduled Air Operations from 27th March 2022. It has revised its existing COVID-19 guidelines concerned with international operations.”

“According to the revised guidelines of #COVID-19, the restriction of keeping three seats vacant on #International Flights is removed. Also, the requirement of a complete PPE kit for crew members stands removed,” the AAI added.

Earlier, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had tweeted, “After deliberation with stakeholders & keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter. With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!”

International flights to and from India were suspended since March 23, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. In November 2021, the DGCA had announced that scheduled international flights will resume from December 15, 2021, but the decision to resume international flights was taken back owing to the third wave of COVID-19.

