International Yoga Day 2021: Sudarshan Pattnaik carves a magnificent sand art to honour the day & wish people

The popular sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a wonderful artwork depicting Yoga on International Yoga Day at a beach.

International Yoga Day holds a great significance for India. In India, people celebrate the day by performing asanas early in the morning as it is the best time to do Yoga. Many celebrities take to their social media handles and share pictures and videos of themselves doing Yoga. Artists also showcase their work and speaking of this, Sudarshan Pattnaik has taken to Twitter to dedicate an art work commemorating the day and its importance. Sudarshan Pattnaik is a sand artist by profession and he created sand art on a beach in Puri, Odisha.

Sudarshan Pattnaik’s sand arts are renowned in the nation and his creation for International Yoga Day looks magnificent. The sand art depicts a woman performing Anjaneyasana, a Lunge Pose, surrounded by little inscriptions of all the types of asanas. Below the sand art, we can see written in bold “Yoga For Well-Being”. The sand art has been appreciated by people on social media platform, Twitter. A user wrote, “Happy World Yoga Day is being celebrated today with an Excellent theme for Well-being of humanity. International Yoga Day: "Yoga For Well-Being" Is 2021 Theme. Best Wishes.”

Take a look at Sudarshan Pattnaik’s sand art-

Another user commented why Yoga is needed, “Yoga must be followed as a daily routine for one’s well being and good health” Another user appreciated Sudarshan’s efforts and said, “What a beautiful Art on sand. Amazing” and many other users simply commented “Excellent”, “Great Creation”. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi also announced the launching of an app named mYoga. The application will have yoga tutorials for people in every language, In PM’s word the app will help us achieve the motto of “One World, One Health”

Share your comment ×