International Yoga Day: ITBP 'Himveers' nail asanas on snow covered land at 18k feet in Ladakh; VIDEOS

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the ITBP personnel serving in Ladakh managed to come together to showcase their love for fitness in minus temperatures.

A special day, International Day Of Yoga began in 2014 when the UN General Assembly put it in practice. The day has been quite important since then and many people who practice yoga regularly try to showcase their love for it on social media on this day. Speaking of this, the ITBP personnel also nailed yoga asanas at the most difficult locations in the world as a dedication on International Yoga Day. A video was shared by ITBP social media handle where jawans did yoga at 18,000 feet in Ladakh.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the ITBP official page shared two videos where the jawans could be seen doing yoga on a snow-covered piece of land in Ladakh. In one of the videos, a group of jawans could be seen doing one asana after the other whilst withstanding the chilly breeze and standing on the snow-covered land of Ladakh. In another video, an ITBP himveer could be seen doing Surya Namaskar in just a pair of black shorts. In minus degree temperatures, the ITBP personnel went on to do yoga asanas on Yoga Day.

Take a look:

Seeing the video and spirit of our ITBP jawans, Twitter hailed them. A user wrote, "Pranamas to the brave soldier." Another wrote, "Now that's #adventure." Another wrote, "This is so cool."

As the videos by ITBP hit social media, they managed to go viral and fans loved the dedication of the personnel to nail yoga in sub-zero temperatures and chilly winds. What do you think about the videos? Tell us in the comment section.

