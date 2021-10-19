Internet finds ‘Choti Dayaben’ after a little girl mimics Disha Vakani’s character from TMKOC

Are you a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans out there and are missing to watch Disha Vakani aka Dayaben in the show? Well, then here is a girl who might make you forget the original Dayaben for a little bit. A -year-old girl is taking the internet by quite a storm as she is grabbing all the limelight by mimicking Dayaben’s character. Her videos are funny, entertaining and fans are amazed by the little girl’s impeccable mimicry skills.

The little girl, Suma Puri is just 9-year-old and is from Punjab. She has posted several videos of her mimicking Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and they are just apt. Fans are loving the videos so much that they have started calling her ‘choti dayaben’. The way Suman talks, the way she dresses up and the way she acts is exactly like Dayaben and we are just amazed at her brilliance.

Reportedly, Suman Puri had started this page in September and within a short span of time, she has gained many followers too. All her videos see her mimicking Disha Vakani’s character, Dayaben. It is evident from these videos that there are fans who are truly missing the actress; presence in the show and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Disha’s character was one of the most popular characters of the show.

For the unversed, Disha took a maternity break in September 2017 and her character is now shown to be living with her mother in Ahmedabad. She made cameo appearances in 2018 and 2019. Talks of her comeback keep happening but there’s no assurance as to when her character will return. The show has been running without Disha and makers haven’t replaced her.

