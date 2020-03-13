IPL 2020 gets pushed to April 15 due to Coronavirus scare CONFIRMS BCCI
Indian Premier League 2020, which was scheduled to begin on March 29 with the opening day seeing a clash between last year's winner Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up team Chennai Super Kings, has now been pushed to April 15 owing to the Coronavirus. On March 13, 2020, BCCI announced that the 13th edition of the IPL has been put on hold till April 15. This decision comes after the New Delhi Government shut down cinema halls and schools in the capital city owing to Coronavirus concerns.
