IPL 2020 gets pushed to April 15 due to Coronavirus scare CONFIRMS BCCI

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BCCI has confirmed IPL 2020 has been pushed to April 15 amidst Coronavirus scare. The tournament which was scheduled to begin from March 29 will now commence on April 15 as per the recent announcement.

Indian Premier League 2020, which was scheduled to begin on March 29 with the opening day seeing a clash between last year's winner Mumbai Indians and last year’s runner-up team Chennai Super Kings, has now been pushed to April 15 owing to the Coronavirus. On March 13, 2020, BCCI announced that the 13th edition of the IPL has been put on hold till April 15. This decision comes after the New Delhi Government shut down cinema halls and schools in the capital city owing to Coronavirus concerns.

Read More