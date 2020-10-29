IPL 2020 Points Table: MI on top, KKR & Kings XI next matches crucial; Orange Cap, Purple Cap updated list

All IPL 2020 teams have now played 12 matches each and while Mumbai Indians have bagged the top spot with 16 points, RCB comes in just after at 14 points.

Competition for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 is heating up as the playoffs approach closer. Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to win as many as eight games in the tournament. As they now sit pretty on top of the table, the IPL 2020 also sees Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders fighting to secure a place in the top 4. All teams have now played 12 matches each and while MI have bagged the top spot with 16 points, RCB comes in just after at 14 points.

Delhi Capitals has tied up with RCB and next in line is Kings XI Punjab and KKR tied at 12 points. It goes without saying that the next few matches are crucial for all four teams to make sure they secure their place in the playoffs. Today, 29 October, KKR will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings who are at the bottom of the table, while Kings XI Punjab will face off with Rajasthan Royals who are just above CSK on 30 October. Fans are more than excited to see how these two teams, KKR and Kings XI, perform and who breaks from the tied 12 points.

Meanwhile, the battle for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap is also heating up. The Orange Cap, which is awarded to the highest run-getter of the tournament, has KL Rahul of Kings XI leading the table with 595 runs. The next closest competitor to KL is Shikhar Dhawan who has a difference of more than 100 runs at 471. Followed by Dhawan is David Warner, Virat Kohli and youngster Devdutt Padikkal.

As for the Purple Cap, which is awarded to the leading wicket taker, has South-African cricketer Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Captials bagging the top spot with 23 wickets so far. Next in line is MI's Jasprit Bumrah with 20 wickets followed by Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan with 20, 18 and 17 wickets respectively.

So, who are you hoping to see in the playoffs? Let us know in the comments below.

