IPL 2021: After KKR, COVID 19 hits MS Dhoni’s CSK as three members of the contingent test positive

It is reported that three members of the Chennai Super Kings’ contingent have been diagnosed with Coronavirus and are in isolation at the moment.

The COVID 19 cases are on a significant surge as the second wave has hit the nation and has been claiming hundreds of lives every day. Not just the normal life has been affected by the pandemic but Coronavirus has also taken a toll on the entertainment industry. And this isn’t all. As per the recent update, the much talked about Indian Premier League has also been hit by the widespread deadly virus. While several players have been tested positive for COVID 19 lately, it is reported that Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also been hit by Coronavirus.

According to media reports, three members of the CSK contingent have been tested positive for COVID 19. However, this does not include any player of the team. The media reports suggested that CSK’s chief executive officer K Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner have been diagnosed with Coronavirus and they have isolated themselves as of now. While the players who have come in direct contact with the trio have been in 1-day isolation, they have also undergone the COVID 19 test as well.

To note, this news came after two players of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had tested positive for COVID 19. As a result, the match with KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was scheduled for today, has been rescheduled by BCCI. Talking about the same, BCCI has also released a statement, “Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19. Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and is monitoring their health”.

Also Read: IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match rescheduled after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier test positive for COVID 19

Share your comment ×