IPL 2021 broadcasting banned in Afghanistan due to presence of female audience

Ever since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, there are many changes brought in the society. People have been seen going here and there for their life. And now the recently the government has banned Indian Premier Leagues’ (IPL) telecast in the country. The ban has been imposed because due to the presence of female audiences and spectators in stadiums. This ban has evoked mixed reactions from people around the world. They have been sharing from their handle too.

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist M Ibrahim Momand tweeted, "The broadcast of IPL 2021 in Afghanistan has been banned. The order comes in the wake of fears that anti-Islamic content will be broadcast during IPL matches." It is worth mentioning here that the Taliban regime had ordered a ban on women playing cricket and other sports in Afghanistan. The Australian Cricket Board (CA) was also upset by this and decided to cancel the proposed one-off Test match with Afghanistan.

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 is underway and two matches have been played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the third game of the second phase on September 21.

To note, the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played between October 17 and November 14 in UAE and Oman this year. The Afghanistan team will be participating in the T20 World Cup.

