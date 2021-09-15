IPL 2021: Fans can rejoice as limited spectators to be allowed in stadiums as matches resume

Good news for fans of the Indian Premier League has arrived ahead of the big game between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The good news happens to come from the IPL organisers as the stadiums have been apparently permitted to welcome a limited number of fans during the matches to be held in UAE. Indian Express mentioned that a release from the League mentioned that fans can be allowed in the stadiums during the Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The tickets are reportedly up for sale from September 16 on the website of the tournament. A statement from the release, quoted by the Indian Express, reads as "This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation." The matches will be resuming on September 19 after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The first game itself is a big one as the 5 times winning champions Mumbai Indians will take on the 3-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Fans will be apparently allowed in the stadium in limited seating capacity keeping in mind the COVID 19 guidelines and rules as per government regulation.

Matches in UAE will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2021 will be resuming on September 19 in Dubai. The players too have arrived in Dubai from England. Anushka Sharma had dropped glimpses on her social media handle as she arrived with Virat Kohli and their daughter in Dubai. Fans have been excited as the season of IPL 2021 is all set to resume next week with a match between the champion teams.

