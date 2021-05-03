IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match rescheduled after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier test positive for COVID 19

After KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, their match with RCB has been postponed as of now.

The second wave of COVID 19 has taken over the nation and the situation across the country is getting worse by the day. Each day, thousands of people are getting positive for the deadly virus and the mortality rate has been on a significant high as well. And while there has been a lot of negativity around courtesy the widespread of Coronavirus, the Indian Premier League 2021 came as a sigh of relief for many. But looks like, the IPL 2021 has been affected by this deadly virus.

According to recent buzz, two players from Kolkata Knight Riders - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - have tested positive for COVID 19. This isn’t all. It is also reported that KKR’s match with Royal Challengers Bangalore, which was scheduled for May 3, has been rescheduled post Varun and Sandeep’s diagnosis. Talking about the same, BCCI has also released a statement, “Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19. Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and is monitoring their health”.

IPL reschedules Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore match slated for today after two KKR players test positive for COVID-19: BCCI — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

The statement also added, “Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest. The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results. The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour.”

As of now, BCCI is yet to announce the new date for this match. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal, who is playing for RCB, and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals had also tested positive for COVID 19.

