IPL 2021 to resume in September: Rajasthan Royals' gives hilarious spin to Heyy Babyy song to celebrate: WATCH

As BCCI announces IPL 2021 to resume in September-October this year, Rajasthan Royals shared a funny video of a song from 'Heyy Babyy' movie, superimposing faces of their players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, announced that the remaining matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will be played in the United Arab Emirates. The remainder of the 2021 edition of the IPL will resume in September-October this year. The 14th edition of the IPL was postponed on May 4 after several teams reported positive for COVID 19 inside their bio-secure bubble. As soon as the announcement was made, franchises took to social media to welcome the decision. While all the eight franchises reacted to the announcement on Twitter, it was Rajasthan Royals' hilarious post that grabbed eyeballs.

Rajasthan Royals shared a video of a song from the movie 'Heyy Babyy' in which they superimposed faces of their players and the logo of IPL on the faces of the cast of the movie, including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher. Sharing the funny video on Twitter, they wrote, “Wait, what? #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2021.” Interestingly, Mumbai Indians also took to social media and shared a picture from last year's IPL which was held in the UAE, and wrote, “UAE, we are coming back.”

Take a look at the post below:

Confirming the same, The BCCI said in their official statement, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year.”

