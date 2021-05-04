IPL 2021 SUSPENDED amid Covid 19 crisis confirms BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla confirmed that IPL 2021 season has been suspended amid India's deadly Covid 19 crisis.

After several players tested positive and many other having pulled out of the Indian Premier League this year, the BCCI on Tuesday announced that the season stands suspended. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla confirmed that IPL 2021 season has been suspended amid India's deadly Covid 19 crisis.

The IPL has been at the receiving end of some heavy criticism from netizens who labelled it as 'insensitive' to carry on games while India gasps for breath. Recently, 'Cancel IPL' also took Twitter by storm as it was trending for hours on end. Several players have tested positive despite being in a bio bubble which the BCCI claimed was safe.

"IPL has been suspended, we will see whether we can reschedule it, it is not cancelled. It is just suspended for now," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

Kolkata Knight Riders players spinner Varun Chakravarthy and seam bowler Sandeep Warrier had tested positive. Meanwhile, bowling coach L Balaji and a member of Chennai Super Kings' maintenance staff also tested positive over the past two days. The latest one of the lot is Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad who has tested positive for Covid-19.

IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K6VBK0W0WA — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

Several other players have also pulled out of the cricket tournament. R Ashwin was one of them. One of the key players of Delhi Capitals, Ashwin had announced a few days ago that he will be taking a break from IPL to be with his family members as they battled Covid.

