IPL 2022: Anushka Sharma celebrates hubby Virat Kohli’s win as RCB beat GT by 8 wickets

On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to stay in the race for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Virat Kohli hit 73 runs off 54 balls and guided RCB to the victory. To note, RCB won their 8th match of the season. With this victory, RCB surpassed Delhi Capitals to reach the fourth spot on the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 16 points against their name. However, RCB still needs Delhi Capitals to lose their final league fixture to Mumbai Indians, to enter into the playoffs.

Virat Kohli played well during the match and added 115 for the opening wicket with Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis who scored 44 off 38 balls. To celebrate the achievement, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from the match and dropped a heart emoticon along with it.

Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli became the first player to score 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise, as per the reports in ANI. The achievement came after he scored his 57th run in this match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium. The star cricketer is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history, followed by Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She shared screen space with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the Aanand L Rai directorial. She is now gearing up to get back to films with Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will get into the shoes of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, Anushka had revealed that she has been taking tips from her husband Virat for her next role.

