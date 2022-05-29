IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans lift trophy for the first time, defeat Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans has registered their first-ever historic win in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 by 7 wickets and defeated Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR). The event was held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. RR batted first and made 130 runs in 20 overs while Gujarat Titans made 133 runs in 18.1 overs with a loss of 3 wickets only. Gujarat Titans' Captain Pandya took 3 wickets from the RR team and on the other hand, he scored 34 runs in 30 balls. Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 45 runs in 43 balls while David Miller also contributed with 32 runs in 19 balls.

To note, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans in the title clash. Gujarat Titans sealed their spot in the finals with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1. RR, on the other hand, clinched a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), entering their second IPL final since 2008. Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya.

For unversed, the team of Rajasthan Royals included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, and Yuzvendra Chahal. On the other hand, the team of Gujarat Titans included Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, and Mohammed Shami.

In addition to this, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and singers AR Rahman and Neeti Mohan also performed to make the closing ceremony memorable. Ranveer Singh danced to Thalapathy Vijay's famous song 'Vaathi coming,' RRR's 'Nattu Nattu,' enacted to KGF star Yash's popular dialogue. He also grooved to actress-wife Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar,' and other hit songs from his films. Apart from this, A R Rahman and Neeti Mohan also sang 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and a few other patriotic songs to set the mood of the grand event. Also, Khiladi Akshay Kumar was present at the stadium to witness the final match.

